Grand Marnier Cocktail Competition 2024

Specifications: Max. 4 ingredients (plus decoration), of which the following must be included: Min. 2 cl Grand Marnier, Agave-based spirit, acidity, sugar. Fresh products (fruits, vegetables, herbs) etc. are also permitted.

Specifications: The recipe must be inspired by a work of art (music, literature, art, photos, etc.). Short drink or long drink category. Max. 5 ingredients (plus decoration), of which at least 3 cl Grand Marnier must be included. Maximum 1 homemade product.