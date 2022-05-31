Win a trip to France with Cointreau!

As a bartender, it's not only important to mix good drinks. It is also important to know the products you are working with. Which ingredients are inside? Who is behind it? Why do I choose this over that product? What can I tell my guests about the products I use?

Win a trip to France: Cointreau Knowledge Competition Quiz

You have proven your mixology skills often enough in many competitions. For this reason, we want you to prove your knowledge of Cointreau in this competition. The 10 participants with the highest score will be invited on a trip to the Cointreau Academy in Angers and Paris.

Program

10. or 11.07.2022: Journey to Angers

11.07.2022: Program day 1 Angers

12.07.2022: Program day 2 Angers & Paris

13.07.2022: Journey back from Paris

During the Academy you will learn all about Cointreau first hand from Master Distiller Carole Quinton and take part in a magical dinner and workshop with Alfred Cointreau. And of course, some sightseeing and social and fun activities shall not be missing! You can find the detailed program here:

Furthermore, you will be accompanied by a journalist of the BAR NEWS magazine who will write an article about the trip including interviews with the winners of the trip. The article will be issued in the BAR NEWS magazine in September as well as on www.barnews.ch.









Good luck with the quiz!

All persons over the age of 18 who are employed in the hospitality industry in Switzerland at the time of the quiz and the trip are eligible to participate.

