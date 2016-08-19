What is the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition?

In 1862, don Facundo Bacardi Masso created a revolutionary style of rum, BACARDI Carta Blanca. This was to be the catalyst that inspired the great bartenders of the time to create a whole new genre of light, fresh cocktails. Classics such as the Mojito and Daiquiri that still grace our bars the world over today are the direct result of the Legacy of Don Facundo.

The BACARDI Legacy Cocktail Competition was established to challenge the best bartenders to create their own cocktail legacy. To create a drink that will stand the test of time, ensuring that both bartender and their drink are remembered like the classic cocktails of the past.

Check out the Bacardi Legacy Cocktail Competition video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/giaImuFqzYg

How it works

This year the Bacardi Legacy Competition has a new structure, which guarantees a representative from each Northern European country.

We will search for the top three finalists per country during regional heats.

These finalists will gather in a Northern European final in LONDON, where they will present their cocktail and promotional plan to a panel of Northern European judges.

At the end of the evening we will announce the most promising candidate per country. This finalist will go onto a 4 month campaign to prepare for the Global final, which will take place in Berlin.

To do

Send your submission to hsivrikaya@bacardi.com to receive further information. We will then send you the rules and conditions as well as the registration form. You will be asked to submit a full recipe, an image of the cocktail and the inspiration behind your creation.

Download

Download Presentation (PDF)

Key Dates

Deadline for submissions: September 11th by 5pm

Regional heats: September 2016

National Finals: November 8th in London

Cocktail promotional period: November 2016 – March 2017

GLOBAL FINAL: April 2017 in Berlin